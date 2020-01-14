Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 263,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 207,510 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $180.45. 2,074,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

