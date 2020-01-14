Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Raised by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.45. 2,074,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $183.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

