Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Gap Up to $38.26

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $38.26. Horizon Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 45,529 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $374,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

