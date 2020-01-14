Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 207,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Walmart by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

