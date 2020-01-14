Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 614,724 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $224.31. The company had a trading volume of 197,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.72 and its 200-day moving average is $222.06. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

