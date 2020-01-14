Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,000 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,809,000 after purchasing an additional 756,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,351,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 504,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,280,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.