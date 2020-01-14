Hoya Capital Housing ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0268 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

HOMZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.