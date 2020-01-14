H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$281.57 million during the quarter.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.