H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$281.57 million during the quarter.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit