Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $38.99

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.98, but opened at $38.99. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 2,793,005 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

