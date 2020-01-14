Hubii Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.17 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

