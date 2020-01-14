Hyperion (HYN) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, CoinExchange and Bgogo. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.