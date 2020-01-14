IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,107. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

