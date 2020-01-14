iBTC Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One iBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $4,250.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,102,774 tokens. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

