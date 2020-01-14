Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.81-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.55-7.85 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,969. Icon has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.
About Icon
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
