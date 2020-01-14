Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.81-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.81-6.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $169.31. 19,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

