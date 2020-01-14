IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Hits $137.43 on Top Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $137.43 or 0.01577140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $274,865.00 and $390.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.05983360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00126936 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.