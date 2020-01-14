IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,115 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,123.18 ($14.77).

Several research analysts have commented on IMI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

LON IMI traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,177.50 ($15.49). 366,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,047.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

