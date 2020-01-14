Informa’s (INF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 905 ($11.90) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 869 ($11.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 896.40 ($11.79).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 843.20 ($11.09) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 824.54. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

