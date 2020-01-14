Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,568.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $216,687.00 and approximately $41,568.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,674,828 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

