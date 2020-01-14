Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN)’s stock price were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.41, approximately 1,064 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 4.23% of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

