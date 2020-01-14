Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:UAPR) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at $527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at $735,000.

