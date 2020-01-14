Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.38, 1,009,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 513,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 222.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,671,000 after purchasing an additional 634,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inogen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,128,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

