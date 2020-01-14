Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.38, 1,009,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 513,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 222.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,671,000 after purchasing an additional 634,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inogen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,128,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit