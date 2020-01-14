Insider Selling: Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Chairman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Kingsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 12th, Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.79. 489,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,899. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,163,000 after purchasing an additional 389,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,508,000 after purchasing an additional 343,342 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

