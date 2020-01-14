Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 4,519 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 86,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,580. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,721,000 after acquiring an additional 518,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after acquiring an additional 276,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 163,810 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

