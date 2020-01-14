Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 10,578 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 10,578 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $198,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,584. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,418 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $3,343,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $3,762,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $17,672,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

