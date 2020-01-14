Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells 69,535 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 543,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.16. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of C$43.46 and a 12-month high of C$51.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

