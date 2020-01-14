Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 2,404 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 501,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $740.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in QuinStreet by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 693,104 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QNST shares. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

