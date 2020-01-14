Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,527. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.04. Insmed has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insmed by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Insmed by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Insmed by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

