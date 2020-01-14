INT Chain Price Hits $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $862,579.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.