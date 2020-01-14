IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IntriCon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 65,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,769. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IntriCon by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 42.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit