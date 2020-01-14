IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Update

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IntriCon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 65,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,769. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IntriCon by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 42.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

