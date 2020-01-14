Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $290.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.33.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $274.86 on Monday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,213,806,000 after buying an additional 305,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,367,000 after buying an additional 2,944,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

