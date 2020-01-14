Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 267,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.53 on Tuesday. 167,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,700. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0602 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

