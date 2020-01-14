Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74, approximately 1,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

