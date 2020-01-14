Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94, approximately 734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.