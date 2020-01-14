Investec (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $449.72

Investec plc (LON:INVP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $449.72 and traded as low as $428.90. Investec shares last traded at $436.60, with a volume of 1,279,890 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective (up from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Investec in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 449.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Investec’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About Investec (LON:INVP)

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

