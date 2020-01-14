Investors Buy Large Volume of Pure Storage Call Options (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,668 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the average volume of 505 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

