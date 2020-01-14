Investors Buy Large Volume of Pure Storage Call Options (NYSE:PSTG)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,668 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the average volume of 505 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit