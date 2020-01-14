ION Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $457.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, ION has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $511,598.00 and approximately $457.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007850 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,313,368 coins and its circulating supply is 12,413,368 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is ion.community

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

