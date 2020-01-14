IOTW Trading Down 58.6% Over Last Week (IOTW)

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, IOTW has traded down 58.6% against the dollar. One IOTW token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and BitMart. IOTW has a market cap of $38,027.00 and $2,943.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.28 or 0.05808412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034410 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00122668 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001554 BTC.

IOTW is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. The official website for IOTW is iotw.io . The official message board for IOTW is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7 . IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official

IOTW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTW using one of the exchanges listed above.

