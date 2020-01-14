Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.04

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.07), with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.03 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.27.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

