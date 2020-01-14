iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after buying an additional 2,022,401 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,923,947 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

