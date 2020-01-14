iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 745,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.49 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

