iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.96. 457,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,800. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.49 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

