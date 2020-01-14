iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99, approximately 602 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5753 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

