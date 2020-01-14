iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. AXA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,057 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.7344 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

