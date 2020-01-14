Ishares Gld Bullion Hdgd Com Unt Etf (TSE:CGL) Shares Down 0.2%

Ishares Gld Bullion Hdgd Com Unt Etf (TSE:CGL)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.90 and last traded at C$12.95, approximately 46,181 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 46,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.46.

