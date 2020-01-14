iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.86, approximately 336 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit