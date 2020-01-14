iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.48 and last traded at $95.49, 241 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2267 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

