iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $69.87. 20,482,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $70.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

