iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,022. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2574 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

