iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.79

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.79 and last traded at $122.79, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

