iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.79

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.79 and last traded at $122.79, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.79.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DSI)
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.
